Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities

JEFFERSON CITY - Eligible veterans could soon be able to receive monthly vouchers to pay for room and board at any residential care facilities of their choosing starting August 2019.

Under House Bill 1064, sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston), the Missouri Veterans Commission will determine the average cost to house one veteran. The amount of the voucher would equal the veterans housing cost determined by the commission. Vouchers will be issued monthly or at longer intervals.

A formerly homeless veteran, Scott Gardner, said more people should be sensitive to homeless people in general.

“I think that I became much more empathetic about the person who was in that situation. Before I judge them, let me listen to them,” he said.

Gardner said a little help goes a long way.

"Just take a minute to listen to them and look at them or maybe take a minute and have a cup of coffee with them," he said.

The bill will be presented in the House on Wednesday.