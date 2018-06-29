Birds Dodge Another Loss

LOS ANGELES - The Cardinals had not lost a road series this season, other than their season opening series at Arizona. On Sunday, they had a chance to keep that streak going against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw was on the mound to start. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Adrian Gonzalez nailed a 2-run homer to right center. The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead. Into the top of the 2nd with bases loaded, Pete Kozma doubled down the left field line to clear the bases. Cardinals are up 3-2.

Bottom of the 5th, Adrian Gonzalez bloops a single to center, giving Clayton Kershaw the run. Game tied at 3. In the top of the 7th, Matt Carpenter line drives off Gonzalez's glove and Pete Kozma scores, putting the Cards up 4-3.

In the final inning, Matt Adams rbi singles to right, and Pete Kozma scores yet again, putting St. Louis up by 2. They beat the dodgers by that 5-3 score. At 32-17, the Cardinals have the best record in baseball.