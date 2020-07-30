Blair Oaks, Southern Boone Coaches Talk to KOMU 8 Before Matchup

It's Week 4 of Friday Night Fever, and KOMU 8 Sports' Chris Gervino spoke with Brad Drehle, head coach of Blair Oaks, and Roger VanDeZande, head coach of Southern Boone. Those teams will square off Friday night in Ashland.

Blair Oaks is 3-0 and has won all of its games by double digits. That includes a 59-0 win over Owensville on Aug. 31 The Falcons lost in the state semifinals in 2011 to Higginsville but return five starters on each side of the ball for 2012.

