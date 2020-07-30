Blair Oaks, Southern Boone Coaches Talk to KOMU 8 Before Matchup
It's Week 4 of Friday Night Fever, and KOMU 8 Sports' Chris Gervino spoke with Brad Drehle, head coach of Blair Oaks, and Roger VanDeZande, head coach of Southern Boone. Those teams will square off Friday night in Ashland.
- Blair Oaks is 3-0 and has won all of its games by double digits. That includes a 59-0 win over Owensville on Aug. 31 The Falcons lost in the state semifinals in 2011 to Higginsville but return five starters on each side of the ball for 2012.
- Southern Boone is 1-2, having lost to School of the Osage 38-32 on Sept. 7. The Eagles beat Tolton/Calvary 61-0 on Aug. 31. The squad was 6-6 last season and returns 11 starters -- six on defense, five on offense.
