Blair Oaks vs. Warsaw Week 7

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Clinton
 Away
 L 7-35
8-31
 Cole Camp
 Home
 L 13-19
9-7
 Versailles
 Away
 W 44-43
9-14
 Eldon Home
 L 23-30
9-21
 Hallsville
 Away
 L
 17-44
9-28
 Southern Boone
 Home
 W
 25-14
10-5
 Blair Oaks
 Away
 L
 15-62
10-12
 California Home
 L
 7-44
10-19
 Osage Away
 L
 41-68
10-25
 Butler
 Away
 L
 20-55

The coaching staff is going to take advantage of the experience the team's young players received last year and turn the program back to its winning tradition.

The Wildcats will run a new wing-T offense with junior quarterback Michael Maybee. 

The defense runs a 3-3. The defensive line is strong and the inside linebackers are talented.

Coach: Blake Markway (entering 5th season; 1st as head coach)

Quarterback: Jr. Michael Maybee

Returning Starters: 13 (7 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 1-10

Pigskin's Pick: 3-6

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

