blunt video

MOBERLY - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met Wednesday with a handful of people from the Moberly community. It was the last stop in Blunt's seven stops around Mid-Missouri on Wednesday. He opened the floor to questions from attendees.

Attendees asked him about his views on health care, defense spending and social security in the brief session.

"[Social Security] needs to be fixed and it can be fixed. And the sooner we fix it, the less painful the solutions are. But no change in social security will affect anybody on social security or anybody even close to social security," said Blunt.

He talked about government regulations in the beginning of the session especially as it pertains to U.S. energy and natural resources.

"Well, they are out of control. And I think the goals of the EPA and the goals of the administration not to use our natural resources in a way that produce good utility rates and business-created environment, job-created environment is a big mistake," said Blunt.

Moberly farmer Richard Thomas attended the event. He said he saw this as an opportunity to voice his concern over government regulations on farming. He said it's hard to keep up with all the regulations coming down from Washington. He said this was his opportunity to tell the Senator directly instead of going through a lobbyist to give his message across.

Blunt said the upcoming presidential election will define the future of the U.S. government.

"I do think the country works on a cycical basis. That every 25-30 years we have a determining election that more than most elections sets the guidelines for the future and I think that's the year we're in right now. It started in 2009, that debate is going to end in 2012," said Blunt.

Blunt said he is going to continue meeting with Missouri communities during these 3 weeks at the Senate isn't in session.