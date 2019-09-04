BODY FOUND IN MISSOURI RIVER

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed it found the body of a missing teen in the Missouri River.

According to MSHP, Osage County and Callaway County Sheriffs found the body of 18-year-old Lloyd Randle, of Jefferson City, at 12:50 p.m. Monday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White said Randle's body was found on the surface of the water across from the state capitol.

"It's been an emotional day," Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said. "We're all hoping someone is standing on the bank waving us down, but that wasn't the case today."

Crews had been searching near the Cole-Callaway County line since Friday night.

A vehicle was recovered from the river Saturday afternoon with assistance from Osage and Callaway County sheriff's deputies.

Officials said the search was complicated with challenges from the current, river debris and a lack of visibility.

His body was taken to a funeral home in Fulton, according to the MSHP incident report.

Officials said the family was notified.