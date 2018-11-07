Bogus Bills Hit Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday businesses should watch out for counterfeit twenty dollar bills circulating in the city. Police want businesses to spend more time checking security features of the bills to prevent counterfeiting.

The CPD said the counterfeit bills were passed four times at a Breaktime, one time at Bandanas BBQ, and twice at Hong Kong restaurant.

The security features have been in place since the 1990s. To check for fake bills, police said you can look at the watermark, the security thread, and the color shifting ink.

For more information on how to detect counterfeit money, visit www.secretservice.gov.

If you have any information about anyone who may be using counterfeit money or you have received counterfeit money, contact the Columbia Police Department or 875-TIPS.