Bookmobile helps student retain their education over the summer

COLUMBIA - Every summer, kids' education is in danger.

"Summer slide" is what happens when kids aren't learning during the summer. According to the group Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), instead of their minds picking up where they left off, by the end of the summer, most children have lost an equivalent to two months education.

A recent RIF study stated: "Over time, this loss over the summer can add up to the equivalent of three years of reading loss by the end of fifth grade."

Closer to home, the Daniel Boone Regional Library is doing its part to help combat these effects.

The library has a "Bookmobile," a small traveling library on wheels that visits neighborhoods in Mid-Missouri to bring the books to them.

Amy Heidenreich works on the Bookmobile, Jr.

"It's a wonderful benefit to encourage them to keep reading over the summer. It helps them when they start back up in the fall to not have lost all the information that they learned over the last year."

The library's summer reading program, themed "Every Hero Has a Story," is designed to help kids keep learning over the summer.

"We just hang out with the kids, we encourage them to take home books, we get them library cards.. and then right now we're promoting summer reading, which starts June 1, to encourage them to keep reading over the summer," she said.

RIF's website has tips to help keep kids' interest in reading over the summer, including leading by example and having plenty of reading material around.