Boone County DWI checkpoint ends with 37 arrests

BOONE COUNTY - Law enforcement arrested 37 people after a DWI checkpoint was held from 11p.m. to 3a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The checkpoint was located on Missouri 163 at Mick Deaver Drive in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department and the MU Police Department were at the checkpoint and inspected 737 vehicles.

Out of those vehicles, law enforcement:

Made 16 DWI arrests

Called to court: three minors in possession of alcohol, one person driving with a suspended or revoked license, one non-moving violation, one person driving without insurance

Arrested 19 people with a misdemeanor for drug possession

Arrested one person with a felony for drug possession

Arrested one person with an unspecified felony

Gave 12 warnings

Captain Michael A. Turner, who is Missouri State Highway Patrol commanding officer of Troop F in Jefferson City, said impaired driving causes "nearly 25 percent of all Missouri fatal crashes."

"The Missouri State Highway Patrol is very serious about removing the impaired driver from our roadways," Turner said. "If drinking is a part of your plans, choose a sober designated driver."

MSHP said, of the accidents occurring in Missouri, 63 percent of the people killed were not wearing a seatbelt or some form of restraint. MSHP suggests everyone wear a seatbelt while in a car, especially drivers, to prevent fatal accidents.