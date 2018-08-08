Boone County National Bank Robber Still Sought

COLUMBIA - Police said they were investigating leads Sunday night on the man suspected of a bank robbery last Friday.

The Columbia Police Department said the suspect entered the Boone County National Bank located at 1916 Paris Road and demanded money.

Officers said they responded at 12:36 p.m. to an alarm at the bank. They found no one hurt and said the suspect did not show a weapon.

The department released two surveillance photos of the suspect and ask anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

