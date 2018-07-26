Boone County Selects Temporary Fairgrounds Management

Facebook
Man accused of arson found not guilty
COLUMBIA - A jury found accused arsonist, James Hall, not guilty after a three day trial. The prosecutor filed first-degree arson charges against Hall, saying he had taken money from a...
Hermann woman charged with five counts of child abuse
HERMANN - The Gasconade County...
Rescued dogs still getting treatment, some go to foster home
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri...
Man accused of arson found not guilty
COLUMBIA - A jury found accused arsonist, James Hall, not guilty after a three day trial. The prosecutor filed first-degree arson charges against Hall, saying he had taken money from a...
Columbia gets help with trash collection from temp agency
COLUMBIA- The city's Solid Waste Division...
MSHP looking for Sullivan County fugitive
MACON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is...
Hermann woman charged with five counts of child abuse
HERMANN - The Gasconade County...
Republicans band together against ballot initiative
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Top Missouri...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Tornado confirmed early Friday morning in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed a tornado touched down in Camden County early Friday morning, July 20, 2018. At 4:32am, a brief ‘spin-up’ tornado...
UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage
DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health...
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for...
Sports
Missouri offense locked and loaded
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock has been through a lot during his three seasons in Columbia. Lock played for two head coaches, Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, as well as two offensive...
National Champions say handball is like family
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
National Handball Champions to visit Columbia
COLUMBIA – Four National Handball...
Boone County Selects Temporary Fairgrounds Management
