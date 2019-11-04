Boone County Selects Temporary Fairgrounds Management

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission selected TAG Events to manage the county fairgrounds for the rest of this year.

Beginning Oct. 1, Mike Teel and Brent Gibson will serve as the managers and their company will begin run fairgrounds. The county will pay the company $45,000 a month to maintain and manage the land.

County Commissioner Skip Elkin said Teel and Gibson approached the county and professed interest in the management position. The two formed the company right before approaching the county.

Elkin said the county selected the company for its great ideas for the fairgrounds and Teel's previous experience in management.

"Mike has been involved at the fairgrounds for decades and he was a member of the Boone County Fair Board for years," said Elkin.

The county expects TAG Events to reformat the fairgrounds' record keeping system and determine how much revenue comes from each event.

"We'll be able to account for each event," Elkin said. "We are going to find out which events are good to have and which events are not so good to have."

Teel and Gibson's appointment is only a temporary solution for the fairgrounds and the county commission's office said they will continue to search for a long term group and manager to run the fairgrounds.

Elkin said he thinks TAG Events will put in a bid for the long term fairgrounds management.