Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots

BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile turned into a voting mobile on Saturday.

Voters in Boone County can drop off their completed absentee ballot or cast their in-person absentee ballot at the Bookmobile during any of the six weekend opportunities. All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locations and dates are listed below:

October 3: Hickman High School parking lot (look for the DBRL Bookmobile, Jr.)

October 4: Douglass High School (Park Avenue side)

October 10: Southern Boone Primary School parking lot (look for the DBRL Bookmobile, Jr.)

October 17: Rock Bridge High School parking lot (look for the DBRL Bookmobile, Jr.)

October 24: Centralia High School parking lot (look for the DBRL Bookmobile, Jr.)

October 25: Douglass High School (Park Avenue side)

Brianna Lennon, the Boone County Clerk, said the office has received over 12,000 absentee applications. She said about 1,500 people have already voted in-person for their absentee ballot.

"We still have four weeks to go," Lennon said. "We are far surpassing what the (absentee voting) numbers were in November of 2016. We expect these numbers to just keep increasing over the next month."

Lennon said the County Clerk's office created these weekend voting opportunities to promote voting in the county.

Boone County resident Jose Arce Hernandez voted absentee for the first time Saturday because he plans to travel during the actual election.

"It's easier," Hernandez said. "It's an opportunity for everybody to come and do it. That way, you don't have excuses."

Voters in Boone County have three ways to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. Voters can go to the polls on Election Day, request a mail-in absentee ballot until Oct. 21 or vote absentee in-person until Nov. 2.

Boone County resident Laura Brenner voted absentee in-person Saturday because of the convenience.

"Even though they call it a remote location, this isn't remote," Brenner said. "This is Hickman High School. It's right here. There was nobody in line. There was nobody inside the Bookmobile. It was super easy."

For information on voting in Boone County, you can look at the County Clerk's office website.