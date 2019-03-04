Boone Living Supports Old Time Veterans

COLUMBIA - The Boone Living Retirement Community provides benefits that support veterans in particular.



Doug Overall had served the military as a pilot for 25 years. He and his wife, Betty Overall, moved to their apartment in the Boone Living 10 days after it started. Now they have been living there for 7 years.



"We feel safe to living here," Betty Overall said.



94-year-old Helen Girard is the oldest veteran living there. She served as a nurse in the Camp Shelby during the World War II and met her husband there. Both of them were Lieutenants.



Boone Living Retirement Community made a Memory Wall for the veterans, showing their photos back in the wartime.