Boone Medical Group North Clinic to have ribbon cutting

COLUMBIA- There will be a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Boone Medical Group North Clinic on Wednesday morning.

This clinic is the latest addition to the Boone Medical Group, which includes the Boone Hospital Center, the Boone Diabetes and Endo Center, and Boone Internal Medicine Associates.

The clinic originally opened in early April to help provide care for residents of northern Columbia. It's located at 900 Rain Forest Parkway. Marie Pourooshasb is a practitioner at the North Clinic.

Ambassadors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce are hosting the ribbon cutting, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Boone Hospital Center's website, the North Clinic does not require appointments. It provides medical care for patients without the expense and wait times of urgent care and emergency rooms.