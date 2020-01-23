Boonville at Marshall FNF Week Nine

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Chillicothe Home Loss 0 - 21
9 / 6 St. Joseph Lafayette Home Loss 14 - 30
9 / 13 Mexico Away Loss 7 - 14
9 / 20 Kirksville Home Win 33 - 32
9 / 27 Fulton Away Loss 28 - 56
10 / 4 Moberly Home Loss 6 - 24
10 / 11 Truman Away Win 31 - 0
10 / 18 Hannibal Away Loss 6 - 42
10 / 25 Boonville Home Loss 27 - 28
10 / 31 Helias Away Loss 14 - 69

 

