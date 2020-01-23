Boonville at Marshall FNF Week Nine
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Chillicothe
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 21
|9 / 6
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|Home
|Loss
|14 - 30
|9 / 13
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 14
|9 / 20
|Kirksville
|Home
|Win
|33 - 32
|9 / 27
|Fulton
|Away
|Loss
|28 - 56
|10 / 4
|Moberly
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 24
|10 / 11
|Truman
|Away
|Win
|31 - 0
|10 / 18
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 42
|10 / 25
|Boonville
|Home
|Loss
|27 - 28
|10 / 31
|Helias
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 69
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
