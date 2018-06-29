Boonville heritage festival brings together the community

BOONVILLE - A heritage festival is bringing together people of different backgrounds from the community.

The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce worked with many community volunteers to put on the Boonville Heritage Days Festival Thursday through Sunday.

The festival consisted of multiple activities ranging from a parade to contests and community art shows.

Executive Director for the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce Laura Wax said the festival is a big deal for the city.

"This is a big community event," Wax said. "It's probably our biggest community gathering we have all year."

She said the festival serves as the city's birthday party.

"The Heritage Days Festival is our annual birthday celebration," Wax said. "We started back in 1989 for our sesquicentennial for 150 years on the Missouri River, and it's just grown bigger and better every year."

Wax said one of the larger events is the parade that takes place along Main Street.

"Anyone and everything can be in the parade," Wax said. "All we ask is that you fill out a form with the Chamber of Commerce so we know who your are, what organization or individual you're representing and what you want announced as you walk by the announcer stands. So we take organizations, political groups churches, boy scouts, girl scouts and all sorts of clubs. So, anyone can be in the parade."

Wax said it brings in people from all over mid-Missouri.

"We do draw people from all over," Wax said. "From Columbia to as far away as Marshall, Sedalia and other places. And we love for visitors to come into town."

She said it's a way for people to sell their products and enjoy the community.

"This is important because not only does it showcase our downtown, it gives local craft vendors a way to showcase their, talents," Wax said. "And it also allows people with antique cars to come out, or classic cars, that would like to show off their cars and just a good way for the community to just get together and have a good time."

Wax said they have no way of keeping track of how many people attend the festival, but said it continues to expand every year.