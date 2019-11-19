Boonville Hosts Folk Music Festival

COLUMBIA - Boonville is hosting the 22nd annual Big Muddy Folk Festival this weekend.

The fest invites folk musicians from around the world to perform at Thespian Hall. Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy fresh barbecue as artists play and teach workshops.

The celebration began with a Big Muddy BBQ. Harpist Eileen Gannon, duo Cathy Barton and Dave Para, and The Wright Family and Notorious folk bands kicked off the night. A dance concluded Friday night's festivities.

Tickets are $39 for the weekend and $22 for an evening.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of Historic Boonville, a nonprofit that works to plan, promote and expand the cultural life of Boonville.