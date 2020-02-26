Boonville Increases Lodging Tax

BOONVILLE - Boonville voters approved a one percent increase in bed tax Tuesday.

The tax only applies to those staying at a hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, or campground site within the Boonville city limits. More than 400 people voted yes to increase the tax from 4 to 5 percent, while 133 voted no.

Boonville's Director of Tourism Lisa McClary said the higher tax will be used to fund various city projects, including the city's desire to hold more sports tournaments.

"We've found that sports tournaments bring a lot of people in, [especially] during the week, and of course they not only fill the hotels, but the restaurants as well."

The bed tax was originally increased from 2 to 4 percent in 2009. McClary said the city received positive feedback from residents after that increase.

Jill Alexander, senior director of corporate communications for Isle Capri Hotel and Casino, said, "We operate under current local law--whatever that may be," she said. "In this case, the tax is meant to increase tourism for the city of Boonville, which is good for everyone involved."