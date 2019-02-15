Both Sides of Aid in Joplin

JOPLIN - As Ramona Shields picks up what memories she can collect from what remains of her home, it's hard not to notice she still smiles, she still laughs, but she's still unsure of her future.

"We own a lot of property in this area," Shields said. "I told my husband I'm not sure I want to re-build here where there aren't any trees but I'm not sure what we're going to do. I'm sure we're like a lot of people."

Like a lot of people, her family is dealing with their loss the best they can.

"Last night when we went to bed we were saying, 'you know we just survived an EF-5 tornado a half a block from the center of it.' So, you know life can't be any more difficult than that I don't think," Shields said.

Talking about two things makes Shields smile. First, there's her father's memorabilia from World War II and then there are the volunteers who raised a wall to help find her father's flag.

On the other side of the Joplin aid, many businesses like New Dimensions, a hair styling school, want to help but find themselves with a lack of people to be of service to.

Sharon Clements is the school's owner and says the business is providing hair washes, cuts, or styles, as well as food and fresh toiletries. The problem is no one is showing up.

Linda Greathouse, a student of Clements, said they're not the only business dealing with a lack of people to provide help to. They say it's due to a lack of having the ability to get the word out to the people who they feel need it.