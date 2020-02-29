Boy and Girl Scout Day educates local troops on water safety

COLUMBIA - Dozens of boy scouts and girl scouts showed up for water safety event at Hickman High School Sunday afternoon. Columbia Parks and Recreation Department hosts this event twice a year to educate troops.

Boy & Girl Scout Day helps scouts work on different merit badges by practicing swimming strokes, lifeguard skills, and techniques with personal flotation devices. Columbia Parks & Recreation Aquatics Specialist Megan Harrington says it's never too late to learn to be comfortable in or around water.

"You get to learn not just about teamwork and dedication, but also about keeping your community safe, " Harrington said.

Some parents said these events allow them to appreciate the lifelong affect being a Boy or Girl Scout will have on their children.

"If nothing else, it's that effective leadership, and learning how to be a servant leader, goes with them everywhere they go," said Matthew Robe, a parent volunteer.

When Robe's sons were children they earned their Eagle Scouts. On Sunday, he gave swimming tips to his sons' old troop.

Beatrice Stewart's daughter followed in her footsteps to become a Girl Scout. She says Girl Scouts teaches more than just life-saving skills.

"She's also made some really amazing friendships because of it," Stewart said. "For moms, also, we've made some really good connections."

After Sunday's event, she said she feels more confident about her daughter participating in open-water events.

Columbia Parks & Recreation will host it's next Boy & Girl Scouts Day in October.