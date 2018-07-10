Boy Scouts Meet With United Way to Discuss Lost Funding

COLUMBIA - The Great Rivers Boy Scouts of America met with the Heart of Missouri United Way Tuesday afternoon to discuss the loss of United Way's support. The Great Rivers branch covers 33 counties in Missouri. Last Wednesday, the scouting organization learned it would lose $41,000 in funding each year of the 2013 and 2014 spending cycles. Other United Ways around the state will continue to fund the Great Rivers branch.

"Some of the information we didn't have necessarily in the right spot, and based on the way they scored the different proposals, we just didn't score well enough to receive funding," Doug Callahan, Scout Executive for the Great Rivers Council, said. "It's based not only on need and not only on program, but based upon how you're going to measure the outcomes of your strategies and your program. And that's something that probably our biggest weakness was in, the measurement of the outcomes."

The $41,000 loss will account for 3% of the Boy Scouts annual funding, and 30% of its United Way funding.

"The Columbia United Way was our largest United Way," Callahan said. "We will still pursue United Way funding with the Columbia United Way and see what other grants they may have available, but at this point, we'll look at all the different options we have...and we'll make decisions on what we'll do going forward. "

Branch members will have an executive meeting Wednesday to discuss ways to make up the loss of funding for 2013.