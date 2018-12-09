Brady, Patriots Rout Rams at Wembley

LONDON (AP) -- Tom Brady led touchdown drives on the Patriots' first five possessions Sunday and New England ran over the St. Louis Rams 45-7 in the NFL's annual regular-season game in London.

The Rams looked ready to put up a fight when Sam Bradford hit Chris Givens with a 50-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game. But that was about all the offense St. Louis could muster, and the Patriots were unstoppable from there.

Brady cut through the St. Louis defense at will to give New England a 28-7 lead by halftime, then hit Brandon Lloyd for a 9-yard score to start the third quarter.

New England surpassed 350 yards of total offense for the 17th straight game, breaking an NFL record set by the Rams in 1999-2000.