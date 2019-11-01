BREAKING: Caregiver in Darnell Gray case now charged with murder

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors updated the charges Friday against Quatavia Givens to involve second-degree murder.

Givens was originally charged with child abuse resulting in death after 4-year-old Darnell Gray was found dead.

Gray was first reported missing on October 25, 2018; his body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.

As of Tuesday night, Givens was not in custody and out on bond, according to the Cole County Jail.

Givens next court date is scheduled for June 29, 2020 with the new trial starting July 13. According to court records, the trial is scheduled to last seven days.

The new charges come just days before the one year anniversary of when Gray's body was found. Here's a timeline of the case.