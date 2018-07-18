BREAKING NEWS: State Won't Prosecute Ferguson

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster's office announced Tuesday afternoon the state will not pursue further action against Ryan Ferguson.

The office confirmed its decision in a statement.

"After studying the appellate court's opinion in Ferguson v. Dormire and carefully reviewing the remaining known evidence in the case, the Attorney General's office will not retry or pursue further action against Ryan Ferguson at this time," the office wrote.

The Western District Court of Appeals vacated Ferguson's conviction Nov. 5.

