COLUMBIA - Milwaukee made a big move last night with the New York Mets. Milwaukee acquired relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez from the Mets for two players to be named later. Rodriguez, or K-Rod has 23 saves with 3.23 ERA this season.

One of Rodriguez's new teammates, Prince Fielder, had a big night at the All-Star Game in Phoenix last night. Fielder hit a three-run homer, earning most valuable player honors, as the National League beat the American League, 5-1. The win gives the National League team homefield advantage for the World Series.