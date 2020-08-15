Brunner To Hold Watch Party in St. Louis -- Wrap Up

ST. LOUIS -- Republican U.S. Senate Candidate John Brunner will hold a watch party at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel after the polls close Tuesday and the Missouri Primary ends. Brunner is a St. Louis native and former CEO of Vi-Jon Incorporated.

Brunner talked with KOMU 8 News at the Sheraton Hotel before the polls close. He said he has been making rounds at various polling stations in the St. Louis area encouraging everyone to get out and vote because this is such a close race.

Brunner said he is "cautiously optimistic" he will win the primary because he is running as a citizen's politician. He said his two opponents Former State Treasurer Sarah Steelman and Representative Todd Akin don't have the real life experience he has in the work force.

If Brunner wins the primary he told KOMU 8 News he is confident he will defeat Sen. Claire McCaskill.

"I've spent the last 40 years creating jobs, while she has destroyed them," Brunner said.