budget cuts

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House Appropriations Committee Proposed cutting $65 million from health and social service programs. The money cut from these programs will help fund the state's colleges and universities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the committee wasnts to reomove a $28 million Medicaid program for the blind. They also plan to take away $12 million from subsidized child care.

Governor Jay Nixon pledged keep the funding from moving around. The budget for the 2013 fiscal year takes effect July 1.

6 years ago Saturday, February 18 2012 Feb 18, 2012 Saturday, February 18, 2012 8:11:00 PM CST February 18, 2012