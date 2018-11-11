budget cuts
Related Story
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House Appropriations Committee Proposed cutting $65 million from health and social service programs. The money cut from these programs will help fund the state's colleges and universities.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the committee wasnts to reomove a $28 million Medicaid program for the blind. They also plan to take away $12 million from subsidized child care.
Governor Jay Nixon pledged keep the funding from moving around. The budget for the 2013 fiscal year takes effect July 1.
News
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House Appropriations Committee Proposed cutting $65 million from health and social service programs. The money... More >>