Buffalo at Eldon FNF Week Two

<a href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1384640652776" mce_href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1384640652776" target='_blank'> <img src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1904&n=1384640652776" mce_src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1904&n=1384640652776" border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 Miller Career Academy Away Loss 42 - 48 9 / 6 Buffalo Home Win 41 - 14 9 / 13 California Home Loss 0 - 38 9 / 20 Warsaw Home Win 62 - 19 9 / 27 Versailles Away Win 56 - 0 10 / 4 School of the Osage Home Win 56 - 38 10 / 11 Hallsville Away Win 14 - 7 10 / 18 Southern Boone Home Win 50 - 24 10 / 25 Blair Oaks Away Loss 12 - 48 10 / 31 Versailles Home Win 55 - 26 11 / 6 Salem Home Win 41 - 14 11 / 11 Ava Home Win 19 - 14 11 / 16 Seneca Home Loss 0 - 43

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com