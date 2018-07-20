Buffalo at Eldon FNF Week Two

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Miller Career Academy Away Loss 42 - 48
9 / 6 Buffalo Home Win 41 - 14
9 / 13 California Home Loss 0 - 38
9 / 20 Warsaw Home Win 62 - 19
9 / 27 Versailles Away Win 56 - 0
10 / 4 School of the Osage Home Win 56 - 38
10 / 11 Hallsville Away Win 14 - 7
10 / 18 Southern Boone Home Win 50 - 24
10 / 25 Blair Oaks Away Loss 12 - 48
10 / 31 Versailles Home Win 55 - 26
11 / 6 Salem Home Win 41 - 14
11 / 11 Ava Home Win 19 - 14
11 / 16 Seneca Home Loss 0 - 43

 

FNF Eldon 2013
5 years ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 7:54:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013