Buffalo at Eldon FNF Week Two
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Miller Career Academy
|Away
|Loss
|42 - 48
|9 / 6
|Buffalo
|Home
|Win
|41 - 14
|9 / 13
|California
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 38
|9 / 20
|Warsaw
|Home
|Win
|62 - 19
|9 / 27
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|56 - 0
|10 / 4
|School of the Osage
|Home
|Win
|56 - 38
|10 / 11
|Hallsville
|Away
|Win
|14 - 7
|10 / 18
|Southern Boone
|Home
|Win
|50 - 24
|10 / 25
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|12 - 48
|10 / 31
|Versailles
|Home
|Win
|55 - 26
|11 / 6
|Salem
|Home
|Win
|41 - 14
|11 / 11
|Ava
|Home
|Win
|19 - 14
|11 / 16
|Seneca
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 43
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
