California Body Found

CALIFORNIA - Police say a California man was found dead Thursday morning. Sgt. Paul Reinsch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of a white man in his early 30s was found in an alley along Stella Street in the 400 block.

Neighbors said they heard the victim had been beaten to death, but police would not confirm this. Joe Leibel, who lives across from the scene, said he saw the body and it looked like it had been "beaten pretty badly."

"This is the biggest thing since James Johnson," Leibel said. Johnson killed four people in California in a 1991 shooting spree, according to the New York Times.

Reinsch said police had a pretty good idea who the victim was but were not positive. He said the victim's name would be released after an autopsy Friday morning.