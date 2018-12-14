California man on trial

CHARITON COUNTY - A California man accused of molesting a child is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday.

The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney told KOMU 8 News Ralph Lingo is scheduled to appear before Judge Terry Tschannen at 8:45 Monday morning in Keytesville.

Lingo faces one count of first degree child molestation, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of incest.

According to court documents, Lingo has pleaded not guilty.