California man on trial

Related Story

CHARITON COUNTY - A California man accused of molesting a child is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday.

The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney told KOMU 8 News Ralph Lingo is scheduled to appear before Judge Terry Tschannen at 8:45 Monday morning in Keytesville.

Lingo faces one count of first degree child molestation, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of incest.

According to court documents, Lingo has pleaded not guilty.

News

California man to begin child molestation trial
California man to begin child molestation trial
CHARITON COUNTY - A California man accused of molesting a child is expected to make his first appearance in court... More >>
1 year ago Friday, August 25 2017 Aug 25, 2017 Friday, August 25, 2017 7:58:00 AM CDT August 25, 2017