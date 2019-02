California vs. Montgomery Co. Week 4

Montgomery County is coming off a disappointing season, but 2011 looks bright as the team returns 20 lettermen, including 9 starters on offense and another 8 on the other side of the ball. Head Coach John Klekamp is back for his second season as head coach, and he thinks the team learned a lot in a 2010 season in which they finished 3-7, with all three wins coming in the Eastern Missouri Conference.

Class: 2

Conference: Eastern Missouri Conference

Head Coach: John Klekamp

Years at School: 2

Record at School: 3-7

Offensive Starters Returning: 9

Defensive Starters Returning: 8

Total Returning Letterman: 20

2010 Overall Record: 3-7

