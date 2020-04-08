California vs. Versailles Week 9

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-26 Knob Noster Home

W

 42-7
9-2 Southern Boone Away W 21-6
9-9 Moberly Home W 33-7
9-16 Osage Home L 7-41
9-23 Warsaw Away W 62-0
9-30 Blair Oaks Home L 27-35
10-7 Clinton Away L 7-28
10-14 Eldon Home L 14-22
10-21 California Away L 21-29
10-27 Boonville Away L 0-27

The Versailles Tigers are coming off a solid 2010 season that saw them finish with a respectable 6-4 record. This season looks bright, as they bring back 12 starters. Head Coach Glen Lemmon is back for his third season at the helm and his 9th at the school. Before looking ahead to 2011, he took a look back.
"The 2010 Tigers started off the season strong by winning 5 of their first 7 games," Lemmon said. "We struggled toward the end of the season by losing 2 district games. Although we did not advance to the playoffs and finished with a 6-4 record last year, we feel there is a lot to look forward to for the 2011 season."

Class: 3
Conference: Tri-County
Head Coach: Glen Lemmon
Years at School: 3
Record at School: 12-8
Offensive Starters Returning: 6
Defensive Starters Returning: 6
Total Returning Letterman: 16
2010 Conference Record: 3-2
2010 District Record: 1-2
2010 Overall Record: 6-4

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

Versailles Tigers 2011
Versailles Tigers 2011
