Callaway County man charged with child sex offenses is school bus mechanic

JEFFERSON CITY - A First Student Transportation employee charged with multiple child sex offenses is not a bus driver for Jefferson City Public Schools. He was a mechanic.

Ryan Burns, a spokeswoman from Jefferson City Public schools confirmed Vandergrift was a mechanic and rarely if ever drove a bus for them.

Jarrad Vandergrift is charged with three felony counts of child molestation, three felony counts of statutory sodomy and one felony count of statutory rape.

A facebook post by a concerned community member claiming Vandergrift is a bus driver is what led KOMU 8 to investigate this story further.

Brandon Swyers, a location manager for First Student replied to parents on the Facebook post saying, "I can assure you that we are as shocked and concerned about these charges as you are and we take these types of matters very seriously."

Swyers then goes on to explain the security background checks at First Student.

"You may or may not know but all of our employees are subject to an extremely lengthy and thorough criminal, drug, and driving history investigation. It is not until after charges are filed that they are placed on an individuals record," Swyers said.

First Student Incorporation responded in a press release which stated:

"We can confirm that we have initiated the process to terminate Mr. Vandergift's employment. We also are working with authorities to support their investigation. Given that this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further."