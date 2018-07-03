Callaway County Prepares for Fourth of July Celebration

FULTON - The City of Fulton is gearing up for its annual Independence Day Parade Thursday morning.

"A Salute to Our Veterans" will kick off at 11 a.m, but will begin lining up at 9 a.m. at the intersection of 10th and State Street.

Callaway County World War II Veterans will serve as the Grand Marshalls at the event.

The Parade will include floats, bicycles, animals, and marching units.