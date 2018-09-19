Camdenton vs. Rolla Week 9

The 2010 season was a growing process for the Rolla squad that included the addition of five new starters on the O-Line and a handful of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. But like any good team, Rolla rallied together to an overall record of 7-3, with an impressive 6-1 finish in Ozark Conference play. However, first year Head Coach Willie Howard's squad cannot rest on last year's laurels if they want to continue their brand of smash mouth football. Coach Howard has been a part of Rolla's teams for the past five years, so he is familiar with the Bulldog football program. The transition should be seamless. With a total of ten returning starters, Rolla has a fairly good opportunity to capitalize on last year's strengths and build a better ball club in 2011. In theory, this should be a manageable task seeing as Coach Howard has strong faith not only in his players, but in his coaching staff as well. He firmly believes that his players are well instructed and that come August they will be ready to "take care of business" for any assignment. Class: 5

Conference: Ozark

Head Coach: Willie Howard

Years at School: 5 (1st as Head Coach)

Record at School: 0-0

Overall Record: 0-0

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Returning Lettermen: 25

2010 Overall Record: 7-3 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.