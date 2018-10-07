Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy

FAIR GROVE — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday for a Springfield area sheriff's deputy who died after his car was swept into floodwaters Friday night.

Community members in Springfield gathered to honor fallen Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted early Saturday that Deputy Roberts, 36, was returning from a 911 call when he radioed that his car was washed off the road. After his initial call, deputies did not receive any additional communications from him. Rescuers found Roberts deceased near his patrol car a short time later.

On September 7, 2018, Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts cleared a 911 call in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2. He was returning to service and moments later radioed that his car was washed off of the road.



Several agencies assisted in rescue efforts. — GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) September 8, 2018

A short time later, Deputy Roberts was found near his patrol car deceased.



We ask that you please keep Deputy Roberts’ family in your prayers during this difficult time. — GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) September 8, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson said in an interview with KOMU 8's sister station, KY3, said it was a tough day for Greene County.

"Anytime you have a tragic event like that, especially when it involves personnel, it's a sad day for the state," he said.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure expressed his gratitude for the deputy's service.

Mayor: “We are grateful for the deputy's service, sacrifice and deep commitment. We would also like to thank all of the first reponders for their heroic actions and public service.” https://t.co/73fVMLuk10 — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) September 8, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo, expressed her condolences to the family and sheriff's office.

I’m so sorry we lost Deputy Roberts to this tragic accident. My sincere condolences to his family and the entire Greene County Sheriff’s office. https://t.co/ov6pEsgGtn — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 8, 2018

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the deputy served "faithfully."

It’s a sad day for Greene County and our state. Deputy Aaron Roberts served the people of Greene County faithfully. Sending my prayers and deepest condolences to Deputy Roberts’ family and the @GreeneCountySO — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) September 8, 2018

Emergency responders from all over the Springfield area assisted with the search. KY3 reported crews were focusing the search in the Pomme de Terre River off of Highway AA.

The National Weather Service issued several Flash Flood Warnings into Saturday. Nearly five inches of rain fell on eastern Greene County on Friday night. Rain led to many flooded low-water crossings in the area.

#BREAKING: Police continuing to search for missing man near Pomme De Terre River this evening. pic.twitter.com/3K56tTccD9 — Taylor Frost (@TaylorFrostKY3) September 8, 2018

The Greene County Sheriff's Office created a GoFundMe page to support Deputy Roberts' family.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)