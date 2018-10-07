Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy

FAIR GROVE — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday for a Springfield area sheriff's deputy who died after his car was swept into floodwaters Friday night. 

Community members in Springfield gathered to honor fallen Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted early Saturday that Deputy Roberts, 36, was returning from a 911 call when he radioed that his car was washed off the road. After his initial call, deputies did not receive any additional communications from him. Rescuers found Roberts deceased near his patrol car a short time later.

Gov. Mike Parson said in an interview with KOMU 8's sister station, KY3, said it was a tough day for Greene County. 

"Anytime you have a tragic event like that, especially when it involves personnel, it's a sad day for the state," he said.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure expressed his gratitude for the deputy's service.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo, expressed her condolences to the family and sheriff's office.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the deputy served "faithfully."

Emergency responders from all over the Springfield area assisted with the search. KY3 reported crews were focusing the search in the Pomme de Terre River off of Highway AA. 

The National Weather Service issued several Flash Flood Warnings into Saturday. Nearly five inches of rain fell on eastern Greene County on Friday night. Rain led to many flooded low-water crossings in the area.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office created a GoFundMe page to support Deputy Roberts' family. 

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)

