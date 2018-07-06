Canine Act Moves Forward

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is one step closer toward the implementation of the controversial Canine Cruelty Prevention Act.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture filed new rules for the care of dogs on Friday. The rules are available for public comment of the Secretary of State's website.

The rules are part of Senate Bill 161, also known as the Missouri Solution, which Governor Nixon signed back on April 27. The bill overhauled a voter-approved measure, which placed even greater restrictions on dog breeders.

The Missouri Solution eliminated a 50 dog limit for breeders and rolled back various requirements on dog living standards.

According to the Missouri Solution law, dog breeders with exisiting facilities must comply with new standards by January 1, 2012.