Cardinals Give Columbia Business a Boost

COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburg Pirates tonight. The winner of this game will move on to the next round of playoffs and the loser will be eliminated.

While die-hard Cardinals fans are cheering for the team to advance to the next round of playoffs, so are local business owners. A long playoff run helps businesses make more money.

"It certainly helps us with sales," said Victor Shipley, Harpo's Genral Manager. "It helps the city, I mean it generates some sales tax revenue for the city, it's a win-win." Shipley added.

The Cardinals won the World Series in 2011. "If the Cardinals are in the World Series as opposed to a yera when they're not, I know that typically sales are up."

International Tap House, which recently opened a location in Columbia, said it's thankful for the playoffs as well. "With the games, the bar fills up immediately," Jonathan Plawsky, International Tap House Assistant Manager, said.

Both bar managers agreed that while game days are busy, they're a lot of fun.

"I'm worried,"said Stephen Kroeger, a Cardinals fan. "But the Cardinals have proved before they can clinch a game."