Cards lose to Astros, 4-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Bud Norris took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and teamed with Mark Melancon hold the St. Louis Cardinals to two hits in the Houston Astros' 4-1 win Wednesday night.

Norris (4-4) pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing only former Astro Lance Berkman's solo homer with two outs. The blast on the fifth pitch of the at bat sailed just over the glove of Hunter Pence and into the stands in right field. Norris watched the play before pounding his hand in his glove and wiping sweat from his cheek.

The 26-year-old in his second full season in the majors relied on fastballs thrown between 90-95 mph mixed with sliders and changeups to keep the Cardinals off balance.

Melancon yielded a two-out double to Albert Pujols in the ninth before retiring Berkman for his sixth save.