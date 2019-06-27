Career Institute grads address workforce shortage

COLUMBIA – Thirty-four members of the MU Health Career Institute are graduating Tuesday to help address the workforce shortage.

This program provides career advancement opportunities for staff. Senior Director of Talent Peter Callan said it also helps relieve a shortage of staff members.

“This program provides career advancement opportunities for our own staff and increases earning potential,” Callan said. “As more and more people choose to come to MU Health for care, and with low unemployment, this also serves as a way to fill some vital roles.”

In Boone County, the last published unemployment rate was 2.1%, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

“As we grow and add more positions it is becoming increasingly difficult to find skilled labor and professionals to take care of our patients,” Callan said.

He said MU Health has several partnerships in the community to get more members.

“Now, we have been hiring students directly from high school into this program, students who otherwise may have had challenges getting employment,” Callan said.

He said MU Health was recently named one of the top 150 places to work in the United States by Becker's Hospital Review, an award that was primarily won based on the merit of the career institute.

“We take our own staff and these high school students, pay for their education, provide them with salaries while they are going to school and provide them with hands-on training as well," Callan said. "So at the end they are now health care professionals ready to go into the work force."

Deidra Ashley, an MU Health spokesperson, said, “MU health care is committed to developing its employees and also creating opportunities for the community to find careers and advance themselves in health care.”

MU Heath is continuing to grow and Callan said the graduates are a huge step in addressing the increased need for health care professionals

The graduation is at University Hospital in Bryant Auditorium.