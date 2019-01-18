Caregiver arrested in Darnell Gray case

JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents released Wednesday afternoon detail the case against Quatavia Givens, who is now suspected in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray.

Givens told investigators, "I may have hit him wrong," according to a probable cause statement.

An autopsy showed there were "multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma to multiple locations of the body inflicted prior to death."

Police have identified Givens as the caregiver for Darnell Gray. She identifies herself as a mother figure for Gray.

The boy was first reported missing Oct. 25. His body was found Tuesday in the 2100 block of Louis Circle, concealed in a wooded area, the probable cause statement said.

Investigators say Givens later admitted she knew where Darnell's body was, the court documents show.

Givens is facing charges of 1st degree child abuse. A detective on the case told the court he believes Givens is a flight risk and a danger to the community. Bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.