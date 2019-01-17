Carl Edwards

Related Story

PHOENIX - Carl Edwards prepares for Sunday's race in Phoenix, holding onto a narrow 3-point lead on Tony Stewart.

Edwards has finished 11th or better in each Sprint Cup Chase race, while Stewart has won 4 out of the 8 races, including last week when Edwards finished 2nd. Stewart has won a previous championship, Edwards is going for his first.

News

Carl Edwards Prepares for Sunday's Race in Phoenix
Carl Edwards Prepares for Sunday's Race in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Carl Edwards prepares for Sunday's race in Phoenix, holding onto a narrow 3-point lead on Tony Stewart. ... More >>
7 years ago Friday, November 11 2011 Nov 11, 2011 Friday, November 11, 2011 8:21:00 PM CST November 11, 2011