Carl Edwards
PHOENIX - Carl Edwards prepares for Sunday's race in Phoenix, holding onto a narrow 3-point lead on Tony Stewart.
Edwards has finished 11th or better in each Sprint Cup Chase race, while Stewart has won 4 out of the 8 races, including last week when Edwards finished 2nd. Stewart has won a previous championship, Edwards is going for his first.
