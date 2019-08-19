Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather

COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers are planning a new date.

Cars 4 Kids founder Victor Nieves works in the Pathology Department at the Women's and Children's Hospital. When he realized how hard it can be to take care of a sick child, he wanted to help.

"I see these kids who are sick and are going through things. Everyday they're thinking about their sickness. It just came to mind that I wanted to raise money and help them get the money for treatment" said Nieves.

Cars 4 Kids is bringing new and fun activities for it's third year with its annual car show on Saturday. At least 200 cars, from sports cars to classic are expected to be showcased. Following the event, the winners of each car category will be announced.

Everyone is expected to see over 50 motorcycles, trucks, and a MU hospital helicopter landing. The family-friendly event will also have a bounce house, face-painting and a petting zoo.

Organizers have planned this special event to encourage donations for the Children's Miracle Network. Hospital resources will be available for those in need.

Event coordinator Mindy Noel expressed her gratitude for all of the car clubs like Cars and Coffee and Throttle Master along with the volunteers and committee members for coming together to help out.

"We have a wonderful committee this year who are very active. To see the joy on some of the kids's faces is wonderful," said Noel.

The Facebook page has more information about the event and how you can donate.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.