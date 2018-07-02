Cassidy King's arraignment

HUNTSVILLE - Murder suspect Cassidy King appeared in the Randolph County Circuit Court Wednesday for her arraignment on charges of killing her baby.

The defendant waived the arraignment, pleaded not guilty and motioned to change the judge and venue. The judge sustained both of the motions.

King's lawyer, John Roodhouse, said the Supreme Court will take up the new judge request. The newly-appointed judge will then take up the new venue request.

Roodhouse said he does not know when officials will address these requests.

Law enforcment found King's newborn son's body in a duffel bag in a pond near Higbee in Randolph County in May 2011.