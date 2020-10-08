CC Soccer Sweeps Missouri Baptist

COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field.

The Cougar women's team fell behind 1-0 before goals by Jewel Morelan and Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco lifted CC to a 2-1 win.



In the second game the Columbia College men's team also fell behind before scoring three straight goals. Nick Brandt, Maclain Petri and Nathan Durdle scored for the Cougars in their 3-1 win.

