CC Soccer Sweeps Missouri Baptist

COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field.

The Cougar women's team fell behind 1-0 before goals by Jewel Morelan and Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco lifted CC to a 2-1 win.

In the second game the Columbia College men's team also fell behind before scoring three straight goals.  Nick Brandt, Maclain Petri and Nathan Durdle scored for the Cougars in their 3-1 win.

1 day ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020