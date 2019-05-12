Centralia Fire Leaves Heavy Damage

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Fire Department responded to a fire at about noon Friday.

Two adults and two children escaped the fire. One of the young girls alerted her family to get out of the home after seeing sparks. According to officials, no one in the home was hurt.

Fire officials believe faulty electrical wiring caused the fire. They also believe the home is not salvageable.

