Centralia school district provides free meals for anyone 18 and under

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Public School District began providing all students and community members 18-years-old or younger with free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday.

The Department of Agriculture approved districts like Centralia for the Seamless Summer Option which will be available until Dec. 31, or until USDA funding runs out.

The program was adopted in hopes of limiting contact in cafeterias and to make sure children will have access to nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opaa! Food Inc. Management Regional Director of Operations Cindy Galati believes that families in the area appreciate the free meals.

“We are excited to be able to get meals in our community to families that are in need and really anybody else at this time during this pandemic,” Galati said. “I would say that these free meals are greatly appreciated in all households.”

Oppa! Food Inc. Management Director of Nutrition Alisia Sebers, who also works for the Centralia Intermediate School, said the decision to provide meals to everyone 18-years-old or younger is part of the USDA’s waiver.

“It is actually just part of the waiver that the USDA is offering to us. It’s actually what is allowing our school to be able to feed our students for free is that we also offer it to our community 18 and under that can come as well,” Sebers said. “It’s to kind of help the area, during these times with COVID, they can come and get a hot, nutritious meal.”

Meals will be given out for one hour to anyone that qualifies and is looking to take advantage of the program.

“[Community members] can come up from 11 to 12:15 everyday and get a free breakfast and lunch,” Sebers said.

Some people believe the program will be a great aid to those in need.

“We have a real passion for feeding kids, and I would tell you that during this pandemic, these meals are greatly needed, so we’re very excited to work with the USDA, the state of Missouri and DESE to feed these kids,” Galati said.

The district will pass out the free meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at any Centralia School District building.