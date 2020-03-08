Centralia Structure Fire Estimated As Total Loss

CENTRALIA - Both Centralia and Boone County fire officials responded to a house fire Monday afternoon at 618 South Central Avenue. Centralia Fire Chief Denny Rusch said the fire resulted in a total loss. Flames were already through the roof when officials arrived at the fire. Rusch said the Centralia department was the first to arrive on the scene, only two minutes after it received the 911 call.

No one was injured from the fire. One house's sole resident was not home when the fire started. Fire officials said there were a cat and a dog who were at the home, but both escaped.

Rusch said the cause of the fire was likely electrical problems. Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the house and crept up the entire backside of the structure to the attic. Rusch said it took about 40 minutes for firefighters to put all of the flames out.