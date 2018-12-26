Change in cholesterol intake dietary recommendation

COLUMBIA - The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has changed its position on cholesterol.

According to the governmental group cholesterol is "no longer a nutrient of concern for overconsumption".

MU Assistant Teaching Professor and Clinical Dietitian Jennifer Schnell said cholesterol intake can be confusing.

Schnell said dietary cholesterol and blood cholesterol are different and should be understood as such. She said the committee guidelines are referring to dietary cholesterol.

"Fat is an oil, and oil and water don't mix, and our blood is water," Schnell said. "And that is where there is often confusion."

She said substances such as saturated and transfats are harmful to blood cholesterol and should be avoided.

According to Schnell processed foods and foods that require you to add water are a common source for saturated and transfat.

She said fresh animal products like meat and eggs are good sources for dietary cholesterol.

"Whether that is a meat or consuming milk or butter or cheese, something that is made out of an animal is the only way we get cholesterol," Schnell said. "Plant products don't have cholesterol."

Along with eating fresh food, exercising also helps dieting.

"We're built to move, we're built to work out," Micheal Wuest, Crossfit trainer said.

